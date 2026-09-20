Silverton Volunteer Fire Company to Mark 75 Years With Fall Festival, 5K and Poker Run

Silverton Volunteer Fire Company will celebrate its 75th anniversary Oct. 3 with a 5K, poker run, fire demonstrations and community fall festival in Toms River.

Silverton Volunteer Fire Company will celebrate its 75th anniversary Oct. 3 with a full day of events in Toms River, including a 5K, one-mile fun run, motorcycle and classic car poker run and community fall festival.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Silverton Volunteer Fire Company is preparing to celebrate 75 years of service with one of its biggest community events of the year.

The department’s 2026 Annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Silverton firehouse at 15 Kettle Creek Road, bringing together a motorcycle and classic car poker run, 5K race, one-mile fun run, live music, children’s activities, emergency-service demonstrations and a daylong community festival.

The celebration is being organized by the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary.

Morning begins with 5K and Fun Run

The day’s first events begin with race check-in at 8 a.m. for the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company’s 5K and one-mile Fun Run, being held in partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 10 a.m.

Organizers said the event is intended to support the local fire company while honoring first responders and military service members.

Participants can register through the official race registration page.

Motorcycle and classic car poker run

At the same time, the firehouse will serve as the starting point for an approximately 80- to 100-mile motorcycle and classic car poker run through Ocean County.

Registration will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

The entry fee is $25 per motorcycle, with an additional passenger costing $15. Classic cars and hot rods can also enter for $25.

Prizes will be awarded to the three best poker hands.

Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Annual Community Fall Festival begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m.

The event will feature live music from The Phil Engel Band, free inflatable rides for children, fire equipment displays, craft and community vendors and food, beer and wine available for purchase.

Police canine and motorcycle units are also expected to provide demonstrations.

Firefighters will conduct extrication and fire demonstrations, giving visitors a closer look at some of the equipment and techniques used during emergency responses.

Vendors and sponsors still being accepted

Silverton Volunteer Fire Company said there is still time for businesses, organizations and community groups to participate as vendors or sponsors for the festival, poker run, 5K and Fun Run.

Applications and additional event information are available through the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company’s 75th anniversary event page.

Prospective vendors and sponsors can also contact organizers at mcocco@trfire.org.

The Oct. 3 celebration will mark three-quarters of a century of service by the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company while bringing residents together for a full day of racing, motorcycles, music and emergency-services demonstrations.