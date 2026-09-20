Clarkstown Police Meet With Hatzoloh Representative Ahead of Yom Kippur

Clarkstown Police Chief Jeffrey Fay meets with RC Hatzoloh representative Abe Rosenberg ahead of Yom Kippur. Photo courtesy Clarkstown Police Department. Photo by CPD

Clarkstown Police Chief Jeffrey Fay met with RC Hatzoloh representative Abe Rosenberg this week as local officials prepared for Yom Kippur and emphasized continued cooperation on community safety.

CLARKSTOWN, NY — The Clarkstown Police Department met with a representative of Rockland County Hatzoloh this week ahead of Yom Kippur, highlighting the ongoing relationship between local law enforcement and the volunteer emergency medical organization.

Abe Rosenberg of RC Hatzoloh visited Clarkstown Police Chief Jeffrey Fay in advance of the Jewish holy day, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

The department said the meeting reflected a shared commitment to community safety and maintaining strong relationships between emergency service organizations.

Police highlight partnership with Hatzoloh

“We are grateful for our continued partnership and for the shared commitment to building strong relationships and keeping our community safe and connected,” the department said.

Hatzoloh volunteer emergency medical organizations serve Orthodox Jewish communities and surrounding areas, frequently working alongside municipal police, fire departments and other emergency responders.

The Clarkstown Police Department also wished residents observing Yom Kippur “a meaningful and peaceful day.”

Yom Kippur is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar and is observed with fasting, prayer and reflection.