Smouses Mill Road Closed After Crash Knocks Down Utility Pole in Allegany County

Emergency crews respond to Smouses Mill Road in Allegany County after a crash brought down a utility pole and power lines. Google Maps

Emergency crews closed Smouses Mill Road after a motor vehicle crash brought down a utility pole and power lines, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD — Smouses Mill Road was closed Sunday morning following a motor vehicle crash that knocked down a utility pole and left power lines across the roadway.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office issued the traffic alert as fire, EMS and law enforcement crews responded to the scene.

Allegany Power crews were also dispatched to address the damaged utility infrastructure.

Drivers asked to avoid area

Authorities urged motorists to avoid Smouses Mill Road while emergency crews worked at the crash scene and utility workers dealt with the downed lines.

No information was immediately released about injuries, the number of vehicles involved or how long the roadway was expected to remain closed.

The crash remained under investigation.