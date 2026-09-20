Pennsylvania Man Charged With Homicide After 76-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Susquehanna County Home

Michael Sean Jones, 46, of Brackney, is awaiting extradition from New York after Pennsylvania State Police said evidence showed he assaulted 76-year-old Andrea Vail, causing fatal traumatic injuries.

BRACKNEY, PA — A Susquehanna County man has been charged with criminal homicide after a 76-year-old woman was found dead inside a Brackney home with injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Michael Sean Jones, 46, of Brackney, faces charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person in the death of Andrea Vail, 76.

The investigation began at approximately 3:15 p.m. Sept. 16 when troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Gibson station were dispatched to 1235 Donovan Road in Silver Lake Township for a report of a deceased woman inside the residence.

Welfare check leads to discovery

State police said the 911 caller had gone to the residence to conduct a welfare check on Jones’ juvenile son when she discovered Vail dead inside.

Troopers arriving at the property encountered Jones outside the home.

Investigators said Vail had several bruises on her body that appeared consistent with blunt-force injuries.

Jones was transported from the scene to a hospital after allegedly consuming numerous narcotics in an attempt to harm himself following the discovery of Vail’s remains, according to state police.

Autopsy rules death a homicide

Troopers subsequently searched the residence and reported finding evidence indicating Jones assaulted Vail and caused her death.

An autopsy performed Sept. 17 determined Vail died from multiple traumatic injuries and ruled her death a homicide, according to investigators.

State police did not disclose the relationship between Jones and Vail or provide additional details about what allegedly occurred before her death.

Jones awaiting extradition from New York

Investigators prepared a criminal complaint and obtained an arrest warrant through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Scheer in Montrose.

Jones remains in custody in New York and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Gibson Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the homicide investigation.

State police cautioned that the investigation remains active and that details released during the early stages of the case remain preliminary and could change as additional evidence is developed.

The charges against Jones are accusations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.