Moped Bandit Targets Elderly Man in Latest Bronx Snatching; Passports and Documents Stolen

The NYPD is searching for a moped rider accused of stealing a bag containing passports and other documents from a 77-year-old man in the Bronx.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly approached a 77-year-old man from behind on a moped and stole a bag containing passports and other documents near East 170th Street.

BRONX, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with a grand larceny involving a 77-year-old man in the Bronx.

Police said the theft happened at approximately 2:06 p.m. Aug. 26 near 154 East 170th Street within the 44th Precinct.

According to investigators, the unidentified person approached the victim from behind while riding a moped.

Bag contained passports and documents

Police said the suspect snatched a bag from the victim’s hand containing passports and other documents.

The rider then fled northbound on Grand Concourse.

The NYPD did not report any injuries to the victim.

Police seek public’s help

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.