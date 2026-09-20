Florida Man Indicted in Unprovoked Stabbing of Australian Tourist at Midtown McDonald’s

A Florida man was indicted for attempted murder after prosecutors say he stabbed a 19-year-old Australian tourist inside a Midtown McDonald’s.

Juan Mercedes, 25, is accused of stabbing a 19-year-old Australian tourist twice in the back and swinging a knife at his friend inside a Midtown Manhattan McDonald’s.

NEW YORK, NY — A Florida man has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges after prosecutors said he launched an unprovoked knife attack on two Australian tourists inside a Midtown Manhattan McDonald’s.

Juan Mercedes, 25, of Port Charlotte, Florida, allegedly walked up behind a 19-year-old man and stabbed him twice in the back at approximately 2 a.m. Aug. 17, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr.

The victim and two friends, all visiting from Australia, had been eating at a table inside the McDonald’s at 490 Eighth Avenue when the attack occurred.

Prosecutors say attack was unprovoked

A Midtown Manhattan McDonald’s was the scene of a stabbing involving an Australian tourist this year.

As the group attempted to flee, Mercedes allegedly chased one of the victim’s 19-year-old friends and swung the knife at him but missed.

Prosecutors said Mercedes then left the restaurant while still holding the knife.

NYPD officers responding to the scene arrested him several minutes later after ordering him to drop the weapon.

“New York City welcomes visitors from around the world, and those visitors deserve to feel safe while enjoying our city,” Bragg said.

“As alleged, Juan Mercedes attacked two young tourists who were spending time together, senselessly stabbing a teenager in one of Manhattan’s busiest and most visited neighborhoods.”

Teen suffered collapsed lung

Location where stabbing happened.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with two wounds to his torso.

Prosecutors said the teenager required stitches and suffered a collapsed lung. He has also required emergency surgery and remained significantly injured when the indictment was announced.

“I wish the teenager — who continues to suffer from his injuries — a thorough recovery,” Bragg said.

Attempted murder charge filed

Mercedes was indicted on one count each of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault are Class B felonies under New York law.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Tierney is prosecuting the case under the supervision of Trial Bureau 50 Chief Jessica Lynn and Trial Division Chief Lisa DelPizzo.

Bragg also credited the NYPD and Midtown South Precinct Officer Alec Nelson for their work in the case.

The charges are accusations. Mercedes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.