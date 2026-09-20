Relic of Future Saint on Display at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica

Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart - Newark, NJ. It is the fifth-largest cathedral in North America and is the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark.

A chasuble worn by Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen during a 1977 visit to Newark will remain on display at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart through Oct. 4, beginning days before his scheduled beatification.

NEWARK, NJ — A relic connected to one of the most recognizable Catholic broadcasters of the 20th century is now on display at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart as the Church prepares for the beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen.

The exhibit opened Saturday, Sept. 19, and features a chasuble worn by Sheen during his first visit to Newark on March 6, 1977.

Photos courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Visitors can view and pray before the vestment in the cathedral’s St. Joseph Chapel during regular hours through 2 p.m. Oct. 4.

Display comes days before Sheen’s beatification

Sheen’s beatification is scheduled for Sept. 24, an important step in the Catholic Church’s process toward possible canonization.

Once beatified, Sheen will receive the title “Blessed” and may be publicly venerated according to Church norms.

“Many people devoted to Archbishop Sheen may not be able to attend his beatification, so our hope is that pilgrims from near and far will have an opportunity to feel close to him here at the Cathedral Basilica, where he preached and prayed,” Cathedral Rector Father Matthew Gonzalez said.

“We want the display to inspire people to follow Archbishop Sheen’s teachings and ultimately form a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Photos courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Visitors may also touch a complimentary prayer card to the chasuble, creating what Catholic tradition recognizes as a third-class relic that may be taken home for personal prayer.

Sheen became a pioneer of Catholic broadcasting

Sheen became nationally known through radio and television at a time when religious broadcasting was still developing into a major form of mass communication.

His programs brought Catholic teaching on the Gospel, Eucharist and other aspects of the faith to audiences well beyond Catholic parishes.

His television work earned him an Emmy Award and widespread national recognition, including a Time magazine cover. Recordings of his programs continue to appear on Catholic television and media networks.

Sheen served as auxiliary bishop of New York, bishop of Rochester and later archbishop of the titular see of Newport, Wales.

He also led the Society for the Propagation of the Faith for 16 years, raising money to support Catholic missionary work around the world.

Miracle recognition advanced cause for sainthood

Sheen died in 1979.

His cause for sainthood advanced significantly in 2019 when Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to Sheen’s intercession.

Beatification permits formal public veneration and places Sheen one step closer to canonization. Under the Church’s ordinary process, another recognized miracle attributed to his intercession would generally be required before canonization as a saint.

“Archbishop Sheen reminds us that holiness is possible,” Gonzalez said. “All of us are called to help sanctify the world.”

“If visitors leave the Cathedral Basilica with a renewed desire to pray and to live their faith more courageously, then the relic display will have lived up to the archbishop’s legacy as one of the great teachers and evangelizers of his time.”

More relics coming to Newark Cathedral

The Sheen exhibit will be followed by another major Catholic relic display at the cathedral.

Beginning Oct. 8, the Cathedral Basilica will host relics of St. Bernadette of Soubirous, along with special Masses, concerts and other events over the following months.

Additional information about visiting hours and upcoming programs is available through the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The Archdiocese of Newark serves approximately 1.3 million Catholics across Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties and is led by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin.