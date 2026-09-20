21-Year-Old From Turkey Dies After Drowning Off Unprotected North Wildwood Beach

Anglesea, North Wildwood, New Jersey. Anglesea beach along the Bay in Wildwood , New Jersey.

Ahmet Yimenici, 21, was pulled from the water near 2nd Avenue after surfers entered the ocean to help during a swimmer-in-distress call Thursday afternoon.

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ — A 21-year-old man from Turkey died Thursday after being pulled unconscious from the ocean off North Wildwood, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 2nd Avenue and the beach at approximately 2:09 p.m. Sept. 17 for a swimmer in distress.

Before rescuers arrived, several surfers entered the water and located the unconscious man.

Lifesaving efforts began at the beach

North Wildwood Fire Department personnel and members of the North Wildwood Beach Patrol arrived and immediately began lifesaving efforts.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional, where he was pronounced dead.

North Wildwood Police later identified him as Ahmet Yimenici, 21, of Turkey.

Police said the death does not appear to involve foul play.

Police chief praises surfers and civilians

North Wildwood Police Chief Katherine Madden credited the people who entered the water in an effort to help Yimenici.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Yimenici’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” Madden said.

“I also want to recognize the quick actions of the surfers and civilians on scene. Their willingness to act without hesitation gave this young man the best possible chance, and we’re grateful for their courage.”

Police urge swimmers to use guarded beaches

North Wildwood officials reminded beachgoers to swim only in areas where lifeguards are present and on duty.

The North Wildwood Police Department Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 609-522-2411. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the North Wildwood Police Department’s online tip system.