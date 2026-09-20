Manchester Police Pull Driver From Submerged Vehicle Before Car Sinks in Renaissance Pond

Manchester police officers rescued a driver before a vehicle became completely submerged in a body of water inside the Renaissance development early Sunday. Photo by Whiting Fire Co. / Facebook

Police officers rescued the sole occupant of a vehicle that entered a body of water in Manchester’s Renaissance development early Sunday before firefighters and public safety divers searched and recovered the submerged car.

MANCHESTER, NJ — Manchester Township police officers pulled a driver from a vehicle early Sunday morning before it became completely submerged in a body of water inside the Renaissance development, fire officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched at approximately 4:54 a.m. Sept. 20 for a report of a vehicle in the water on the east side of Manchester.

When Whiting Fire Chief 3300 arrived and assumed command, the vehicle was already fully submerged.

Police officers, however, had reached the driver before fire units arrived and successfully removed the vehicle’s sole occupant before it disappeared beneath the water.

Divers search submerged vehicle

Manchester police officers rescued a driver before a vehicle became completely submerged in a body of water inside the Renaissance development early Sunday. Photo by Whiting Fire Co. / Facebook

The Whiting Fire Water Rescue & Recovery Team responded with its dive unit, special operations trailer and brush unit.

Public safety divers wearing fully encapsulated dry suits entered the water and conducted a complete search of the vehicle to make certain nobody else was trapped inside.

Divers confirmed there were no additional occupants.

Fire officials said the vehicle was resting upright on all four wheels at the bottom of the water.

Fire crews recover vehicle from water

After completing the search, Whiting Fire divers rigged the submerged vehicle for removal.

Brush Unit 3339 then used its winch to pull the vehicle from the water.

Divers subsequently went through the department’s established decontamination procedures following the recovery operation.

Fire companies from the east side of Manchester provided land-based support throughout the incident.

Manchester EMS treated the driver and also provided rehabilitation monitoring for the dive personnel working in the water.

Accurate Towing responded to remove the recovered vehicle.

Police officers credited with early rescue

Whiting Fire officials specifically recognized the actions of the Manchester Township police officers who arrived before the fire department.

“Special recognition to the MPD officers who initiated the rescue and successfully removed the occupant prior to complete submersion,” the department said.

The driver’s condition was not disclosed.

The circumstances that caused the vehicle to enter the water were also not immediately released.

Manchester Township Police remained at the scene after fire units cleared to continue the investigation.