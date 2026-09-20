Woman Attacked Employee with Bottle at Brooklyn Hotel, The Search Continues

The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of attacking a 33-year-old employee with a glass bottle during a dispute in Brooklyn.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 33-year-old employee before slapping and scratching him during an early-morning dispute in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with an assault inside a Brooklyn business last month.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:55 a.m. Aug. 21 inside 1108 60th Street.

According to investigators, the unidentified individual became involved in a verbal dispute with a 33-year-old male employee.

Police say suspect threw bottle, then attacked victim

1108 60th Street, Brooklyn, NYC – Google Maps

During the argument, police said the suspect became irate and threw a glass bottle at the employee.

The individual then allegedly slapped and scratched the victim across the chest and right hand, causing a minor laceration.

The suspect fled the location on foot and has not been identified.

NYPD asks public for help

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.