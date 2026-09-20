Bay Shore Man Indicted for Murder in Fatal Stabbing at LIRR Station

A Long Island Railroad train prepares to leave the station at Rockville Centre New York after closing its doors. Photo by James Kirkikis.

Adrien Arocho, 24, is accused of stabbing 34-year-old Yolandus Darrell Pratt about 10 times during an early-morning confrontation at the Bay Shore Long Island Rail Road station in July.

BAY SHORE, NY — A Bay Shore man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a bicyclist at the Bay Shore Long Island Rail Road station, while a 17-year-old co-defendant also faces a murder charge in the case.

Adrien Arocho, 24, is accused of killing Yolandus Darrell Pratt, 34, during a confrontation in the train station parking lot early July 5, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Prosecutors said Pratt was stabbed approximately 10 times in the chest and torso.

“As alleged, this defendant carried out a brutal attack, stabbing the victim approximately 10 times during a late-night verbal exchange,” Tierney said. “No disagreement is ever worth brutal violence. We extend our condolences to Mr. Pratt’s loved ones and will seek justice on their behalf.”

Confrontation began while victim was riding bicycle

Investigators said Pratt was riding his bicycle through the LIRR station parking lot at approximately 2:30 a.m. when he became involved in a verbal exchange with Arocho and the 17-year-old.

Moments later, prosecutors allege Arocho approached Pratt while displaying a knife and began stabbing him.

Pratt fell from his bicycle, but prosecutors allege the attack continued after he was on the ground.

Arocho and the juvenile then fled, according to the indictment.

Police found Pratt unconscious minutes later

Suffolk County police officers conducting routine patrols in the area found Pratt bleeding and unconscious at approximately 2:33 a.m.

He was transported to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that Pratt suffered approximately 10 stab wounds to his chest and torso.

Arocho captured in Pennsylvania two months later

Prosecutors said Arocho left New York shortly after Pratt was killed.

The U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested him Sept. 3 in Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania. He was subsequently extradited to Suffolk County.

Arocho was arraigned Sept. 17 before Acting County Court Judge Pierce Cohalan on one count of second-degree murder, a Class A felony.

Cohalan ordered him held without bail while the case proceeds.

Arocho is scheduled to return to court Oct. 6. If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

He is represented by attorney Raymond Baierlein.

17-year-old also charged with murder

The 17-year-old co-defendant is also charged with second-degree murder.

The juvenile is expected to be arraigned Sept. 21 before Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen Kerr.

Prosecutors did not identify the teenager because of his age or provide additional details about his alleged role beyond saying he was present during the confrontation and fled with Arocho after the stabbing.

Assistant District Attorneys Dena Rizopoulos and Dana Castaldo of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Bureau are prosecuting the case.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad Detective Anthony Devincenzo conducted the investigation.

The charges are accusations. Arocho and his co-defendant are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.