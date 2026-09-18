17-year-old arrested during Sunset Avenue traffic stop after felony indictment

Police say the teen resisted officers during his arrest following a traffic stop on Sunset Avenue

UTICA, NY – A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday on a felony indictment stemming from a shots-fired investigation that began nearly four months ago on Neilson Street, with police saying the teen resisted officers before being taken into custody.

The investigation began in late May when Utica Police responded to the 1500 block of Neilson Street for a report of shots fired.

The case was turned over to investigators with the department’s GIVE Unit, who worked with the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to gather evidence.

Police said the investigation produced enough evidence for the case to be presented to an Oneida County grand jury.

On Wednesday, the grand jury returned an indictment containing several felony charges, according to police. A judge subsequently signed an arrest warrant.

Utica Police did not disclose the specific charges contained in the indictment.

GIVE investigators and members of the Tactical Unit later received information about the wanted teen’s location.

Officers located him riding as a passenger in a vehicle and stopped it in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue.

When officers approached the passenger side and attempted to take the 17-year-old into custody, police said he resisted.

A brief struggle followed before officers handcuffed the teen.

He was transported to the Utica Police Department and later turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not identify the teenager because of his age.

The charges are accusations, and the teen is presumed innocent unless proven responsible in court.

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