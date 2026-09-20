West Islip Man Indicted for Manslaughter in Fatal Robert Moses Causeway Crash

Stephen Aylward, 63, is accused of striking and killing 27-year-old Yusuf Gul while impaired by alcohol and drugs, leaving the scene and waiting about half an hour before calling 911.

WEST ISLIP, NY — A West Islip man has been indicted on manslaughter and related charges after prosecutors said he struck and killed a pedestrian on the Robert Moses Causeway while impaired, drove away and did not call 911 until roughly 30 minutes later.

Stephen Aylward, 63, was arraigned Friday on charges including second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

The victim, Yusuf Gul, 27, of Bay Shore, was walking along the shoulder of the Robert Moses Causeway when prosecutors say he was struck by Aylward’s 2012 Jeep Liberty on June 25.

“Every driver has an absolute obligation to stop and to report their involvement in a crash,” Tierney said. “This defendant allegedly did neither, resulting in the tragic death of a young man.”

Prosecutors say Aylward was impaired

According to the indictment, Aylward was driving southbound on the Robert Moses Causeway near Sunrise Highway at approximately 1:30 p.m. while under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs.

Prosecutors said Aylward veered off the roadway just south of Exit RM 2W-E and struck Gul, who was walking along the shoulder.

Gul was later pronounced dead.

Aylward allegedly drove home, returned, then left again

Authorities said Aylward continued driving southbound after the crash and arrived at his West Islip home at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Prosecutors allege he then returned to the crash scene before leaving again and arriving back home at approximately 2 p.m.

Aylward called 911 at 2:03 p.m., roughly half an hour after the collision, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police went to his home and arrested him.

Multiple felony and DWI charges filed

Aylward was arraigned Sept. 18 before Acting Supreme Court Justice Philip Goglas on charges of second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony; second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a Class D felony; and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death, also a Class D felony.

He also faces two counts of driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, and failure to maintain lane.

Goglas ordered Aylward held on $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond.

His driver’s license was suspended while the case is pending.

Faces up to 15 years if convicted

Aylward is scheduled to return to court Oct. 16.

If convicted on the top charge, he faces a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

He is represented by attorney Luigi Belcastro.

Deputy Bureau Chief Laura Newcombe of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crime Bureau is prosecuting the case. New York State Police Investigator Marcus Rivera conducted the investigation.

The charges are accusations. Aylward is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.