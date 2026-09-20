East Brunswick School Board Candidate Apologizes After Reposting Video With Anti-Jewish Statements

Muhammad Saqeeb, a candidate for the East Brunswick Board of Education, issued a Sept. 17 letter apologizing for reposting a video he said contained statements about Jewish people that he does not endorse.

East Brunswick Board of Education candidate Muhammad Saqeeb said he initially shared a video because of its discussion of gas prices and the Strait of Hormuz, but later discovered it contained statements about Jewish people that he said he does not endorse.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — East Brunswick Board of Education candidate Muhammad Saqeeb has apologized after reposting a social media video that he later said contained statements about Jewish people that he does not agree with or endorse.

Saqeeb addressed the controversy in a Sept. 17 letter to the East Brunswick community, saying the video had recently been brought back to his attention.

“When I first saw it, the title focused on rising gas prices, and I understood it to be commentary about gas prices and the Strait of Hormuz,” Saqeeb wrote.

He said that after reviewing the entire video more carefully, he found that it included other content he rejected.

“After reviewing the full video more carefully, I saw that it also included statements about Jewish people that I do not agree with or endorse, including language that places collective blame on Jewish people for the actions or decisions of governments,” he wrote.

Saqeeb apologizes for sharing video

Saqeeb said he understood why the repost concerned members of the community and rejected assigning collective responsibility to Jewish people for wars or government actions.

“I do not believe Jewish people, or any group of people, should ever be blamed collectively for wars, political decisions, or the actions of governments,” he wrote.

The candidate also accepted responsibility for sharing the material without more closely reviewing the full video.

“When I share something publicly, I am responsible for the content I help amplify,” Saqeeb wrote. “I should have reviewed the video more carefully before sharing it, and I apologize for the hurt and concern this caused.”

The letter does not identify the creator of the original video or reproduce the specific statements that prompted the apology.

Candidate says antisemitism has no place in East Brunswick

Saqeeb used the statement to explicitly condemn antisemitism while also addressing hatred directed at other religious and cultural groups.

“Antisemitism has no place in East Brunswick, just as hatred directed toward Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, or any other religious or cultural group has no place here,” he wrote.

He said his community work has been guided by the belief that people deserve dignity and respect regardless of “religion, race, nationality, or background.”

Saqeeb said he intends to continue speaking with residents who were hurt or concerned by the repost and said he would exercise greater care with material he shares publicly in the future.

“I am not asking anyone to ignore what happened,” he wrote. “I am asking you to consider how I respond, and how I conduct myself moving forward.”

Running for East Brunswick Board of Education

Saqeeb is among the candidates seeking a seat on the East Brunswick Board of Education in the 2026 election. His campaign website says his priorities include expanding access to pre-K, addressing school facilities and costs, supporting student mental health and reviewing academic programs.

His campaign biography says he attended East Brunswick schools and graduated from East Brunswick High School in 2016 before earning degrees from Rowan University and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

In his apology, Saqeeb emphasized his longstanding connection to the township.

“East Brunswick is my home,” he wrote. “I grew up here, attended our schools, worked here, cried here, hurt here, and have spent years getting to know the people who make this community what it is.”

He closed the letter by inviting residents with concerns or questions to speak with him directly.