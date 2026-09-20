Two Daycare Workers Charged With Physically Abusing Children at Hackensack Daycare Center

Two teacher’s assistants were charged after authorities said two juveniles were physically abused at a Hackensack daycare center.

Deily E. Perez of the Bronx and Chillyann V. Spencer of Paterson were charged with second-degree child endangerment after investigators said two juveniles were physically abused at a Hackensack daycare center.

HACKENSACK, NJ — Two teacher’s assistants have been charged with physically abusing children at a Hackensack daycare center, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deily E. Perez of the Bronx and Chillyann V. Spencer of Paterson were each charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Hackensack Police Department.

The investigation began Sept. 11 after the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted prosecutors about the alleged physical assault of two juveniles at the daycare center.

Investigators say abuse occurred Sept. 9

Authorities said their investigation determined Perez and Spencer, both employed as teacher’s assistants, physically abused two juveniles on Sept. 9.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not identify the daycare center, disclose the ages of the children or provide additional details about the alleged assaults.

Perez and Spencer were arrested Sept. 16 in Hackensack.

Both were initially held in the Bergen County Jail and appeared in Bergen County Superior Court.

Both women released pending court proceedings

A judge ordered Perez and Spencer released Sept. 18 pending further court action.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella credited the Hackensack Police Department with assisting the investigation.

The charges are accusations. Perez and Spencer are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Police did not mention the name of the daycare center.