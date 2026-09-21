Cumberland man arrested after assault investigation leads deputies to Cresaptown home

A tactical team executed a search warrant hours after the alleged assault and took the 34-year-old suspect into custody without incident

CRESAPTOWN, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested Friday afternoon after an assault investigation led an Allegany County Sheriff’s Office tactical team to execute a search warrant at a Cresaptown residence, authorities said.

Jeremiah Wesley Rader, 34, of Cumberland, was taken into custody at approximately 3 p.m. in the 15000 block of Packard Drive.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said the search warrant stemmed from an assault involving Rader earlier Friday.

Members of the sheriff’s office Special Operations Response Team, known as SORT, executed the warrant.

Rader was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of malicious destruction of property.

Authorities did not release details about the alleged assault, including where it occurred, what led to the incident or whether anyone was injured.

The sheriff’s office also did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the two malicious destruction of property charges.

Rader was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bond review following his arrest.

The charges are accusations, and Rader is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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