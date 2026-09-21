Pennsylvania Lottery rolls out upgraded online play system and mobile app

Players returning to their online accounts will face additional identity checks following the statewide digital upgrade

MIDDLETOWN, PA – Pennsylvania Lottery players logging in online are getting a redesigned experience after a major system upgrade brought new navigation, account features and visuals to the Lottery’s website and official mobile app.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that its upgraded Play Online system and PA Lottery Official App are now fully operational following a transition completed Thursday evening.

The update introduces a modernized interface across the Lottery’s digital platforms, with changes intended to make online accounts and games easier to navigate.

Players returning to their accounts will need to complete additional steps to confirm their identities when logging back in following the upgrade.

Among the changes are updated visuals, revised menu navigation and streamlined account features. The Lottery also added easier access to its responsible gambling tools.

Additional enhancements to the digital platforms are expected to be introduced over the coming months, according to the Lottery.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said the project is intended to improve the online experience for the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania residents who play Lottery games digitally.

Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said improvements to the online system are also intended to support the Lottery’s mission of generating funding for programs serving older Pennsylvania residents.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has offered online games since May 2018. Pennsylvania is among 16 U.S. jurisdictions that sell lottery products online, according to the Lottery.

Players must be at least 18 years old and provide proof of age and identity to play online. Accounts can be funded using available payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards and linked bank accounts.

Mobile players can access games through the PA Lottery Official App on compatible devices.

The online system also provides responsible gambling controls that allow players to establish time, deposit and spending limits. Players can use cool-off options or self-exclude from online play for six months, one year or five years.

The Lottery said all proceeds continue to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvania residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $38.2 billion toward programs including transportation, prescription assistance, care services, senior centers and meals.

Key Points