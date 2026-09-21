Homestead shooting leaves man critical while two suspects escape on foot

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after gunfire erupted on Amity Street Friday night

HOMESTEAD, PA – A man was shot multiple times on a Homestead street Friday night, leaving him critically injured while two suspects fled in different directions, including one toward the Waterfront, according to Allegheny County Police.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of the shooting at approximately 9:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Amity Street.

First responders arrived and found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives were called to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates two suspects fled the area following the shooting.

Police said one suspect ran toward the Waterfront on Amity Street while a second suspect fled east on Sixth Street.

Investigators did not release descriptions of either suspect.

Police also did not provide information about what may have led to the shooting or whether the victim and suspects knew each other.

No arrests were announced in the initial police report.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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