Candidate Removed From Congressional Debate After Referring to Transgender Candidate as “He” and “Gentleman”

Republican congressional candidate Joseph “Dr. Joe” Arminio was removed from a Delaware candidate forum after repeatedly referring to Rep. Sarah McBride using male terms.

Republican congressional nominee Joe Arminio was ordered off the stage at a Delaware candidate forum after repeatedly using male terms for Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, despite a warning from the moderator.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Republican congressional candidate Joseph “Dr. Joe” Arminio was removed from a Delaware candidate forum Thursday night after repeatedly referring to Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride using male pronouns and terms, prompting warnings from the moderator and boos from members of the audience.

McBride’s birth name was Tim and was born a biological male, but now identifies as a woman.

The Sept. 17 forum at the Siegel Jewish Community Center brought together candidates for several statewide offices ahead of Delaware’s November general election. Arminio and McBride are competing for Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Delaware Department of Elections lists both candidates as qualified for the Nov. 3 general election.

Arminio warned after referring to McBride as ‘his’

The dispute began during Arminio’s opening remarks when he referred to McBride using the word “his.” Members of the audience reacted, and moderator Ken Grant later issued Arminio a direct warning.

“This is your final warning,” Grant told him. “If you fail to show respect to anyone else on this stage, you will be asked to leave.”

Arminio subsequently acknowledged what had happened.

“I committed an error before,” he said. “I do acknowledge it.”

About 12 minutes later, while discussing health care costs and referring jointly to McBride and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, Arminio called the two lawmakers “gentlemen.” His microphone was then cut off and organizers directed him to leave the forum.

The incident quickly became part of the developing Delaware congressional campaign as McBride seeks reelection and Arminio attempts to unseat her.

McBride asked organizers to let Arminio remain

McBride did not ask for Arminio to be removed. They instead told organizers during the event that they wanted him to remain on stage and have an opportunity to discuss his platform.

“I have thick skin; I can handle things,” he later told Delaware Public Media, while saying Arminio’s remarks were not appropriate.

They also emphasized that his removal “was not a byproduct of my request.”

McBride later said he believed his opponent was attempting to attract attention and go viral, an interpretation Arminio had not publicly confirmed as of the weekend following the forum.

The Democratic congresperson represents Delaware’s statewide congressional district and became the first openly transgender person elected to Congress when they won the seat in 2024. Their official congressional biography notes that she previously represented Delaware’s First Senate District from 2020 through 2025.

Moderator says forum rules applied after warning

Grant later said candidates had been expected to treat the other participants with respect and that organizers enforced the forum rules after Arminio continued following the warning.

The forum was organized by the Jewish Federation of Delaware’s Jewish Community Relations Committee in collaboration with the Wilmington Chapter of Hadassah. Candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and auditor were among those invited to participate.

McBride’s status as the first openly transgender member of Congress has previously put disputes over how other lawmakers address them into the national spotlight. In March 2025, Republican Rep. Keith Self of Texas ended a congressional hearing early following an exchange over his introduction of McBride as “Mr. McBride.”

Republican Senate nominee calls on Arminio to withdraw

The fallout also produced disagreement within Delaware’s Republican ticket.

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mike Katz condemned Arminio’s conduct at the forum and later called on him to withdraw from the congressional race. Katz said candidates can disagree over policy while maintaining basic respect for their opponents.

Arminio had secured the Republican nomination only two days before the forum, defeating Earl Cooper and former congressional nominee John Whalen in the Sept. 15 primary. He is now scheduled to face McBride in the Nov. 3 general election.

The episode adds an unusual early flashpoint to Delaware’s Politics campaign season less than seven weeks before voters decide the state’s congressional and statewide races.