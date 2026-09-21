Four men arrested after two loaded handguns found during Dover traffic stop

Police say one gun was spotted behind a passenger seat before a second loaded pistol was discovered beneath the driver’s seat

DOVER, DE – A traffic violation on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard led Dover police to two loaded handguns inside a minivan Friday night and ended with all four men in the vehicle arrested on firearms charges.

Daniel Michel, 21, of Dover; Neshawn Gibbs, 19, of Magnolia; Taron Marsh, 22, of Dover; and Nasir Peace, 19, of Dover were taken into custody following the stop, according to the Dover Police Department.

The investigation began at approximately 10:17 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted a silver Chrysler Town and Country committing a traffic violation while traveling east on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the minivan pulled over near Miller Drive and Bay Road.

Police said officers saw a handgun on the floor behind a rear passenger seat while the occupants were getting out of the vehicle.

Officers secured the weapon, which police identified as a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

A subsequent search of the Chrysler uncovered a second loaded firearm beneath the driver’s seat, according to police. That weapon was identified as a Springfield .40-caliber pistol.

All four occupants were arrested and later committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

Michel was held on a $25,150 cash bond. He faces four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to signal and a local fugitive charge.

Gibbs was held on a $6,000 cash bond and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited.

Marsh was held on a $24,000 cash bond. His charges include two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited based on an adjudication of delinquency, criminal impersonation and a local fugitive charge.

Peace was held on a $10,000 cash bond and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited.

Police did not report that either firearm was discharged during the incident.

The charges are accusations, and all four defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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