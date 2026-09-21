New Castle man accused of fighting troopers and injuring two during traffic stop

Police say the 39-year-old kept kicking after he was placed inside a patrol vehicle and a concealed knife was later found in his car

NEW CASTLE, DE – A New Castle man is accused of fighting Delaware State Police troopers during a Saturday night traffic stop, injuring two of them and damaging a police vehicle before officers allegedly found a large concealed knife inside his car.

Nolan Lewis, 39, was arrested following the traffic stop on North Dupont Highway near Hessler Boulevard.

At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, troopers spotted a Mitsubishi Lancer being driven without a displayed registration plate and stopped the vehicle, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers identified Lewis as the driver and determined the Mitsubishi was unregistered and uninsured.

Police also said Lewis had multiple active capiases issued by Delaware courts.

When troopers attempted to take Lewis into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest and fought with them.

During the struggle, Lewis damaged a trooper’s personal property along with Delaware State Police property, according to police.

Troopers eventually took Lewis into custody and placed him inside a police vehicle, but police allege he continued kicking and damaged the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the Mitsubishi turned up a large knife concealed inside the vehicle, police said.

Two troopers suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the struggle. Both were treated and released at the scene.

Lewis was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries he sustained during the incident.

After his release from the hospital, Lewis was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 2.

He was charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer, felony resisting arrest involving force or violence and injury to an officer, felony carrying a concealed deadly weapon, criminal mischief involving more than $1,000 in damage and multiple traffic offenses.

Lewis was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $7,000 secured bond in addition to the outstanding capiases.

The charges are accusations, and Lewis is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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