Two Men Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Stabbing and Shooting Sunday

Philadelphia police are investigating two unrelated violent incidents reported less than 30 minutes apart Sunday evening, including a stabbing on Hart Lane and a shooting on Brandywine Street.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Two men were wounded in separate violent incidents Sunday evening as Philadelphia police investigated a stabbing in the 24th District and a shooting in the 16th District.

No arrests had been announced in either case, and investigators said motives remained unknown.

Man stabbed on Hart Lane

Police were called to the 500 block of Hart Lane at approximately 5:54 p.m. Sept. 20 for a reported stabbing.

An adult male was found suffering from a stab wound and was transported by police to Temple University Hospital.

Authorities did not release the victim’s age, condition or additional details about what led to the stabbing.

East Detectives are handling the investigation.

Man shot on Brandywine Street

About 24 minutes earlier, at approximately 5:30 p.m., an adult male was shot on the 4100 block of Brandywine Street.

Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No arrest had been made and no motive had been determined as of the latest police update.

The Shooting Investigation Group is handling that case.

Police did not indicate that the two incidents were connected.