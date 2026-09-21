Woman groped punched and robbed inside Bronx apartment elevator

Police say a stranger followed the 20-year-old into an elevator before grabbing her punching her in the face and stealing her cellphone

BRONX, NY – A 20-year-old woman was followed into an elevator inside a Bronx residential building Friday night, where a stranger allegedly groped her, punched her in the face and stole her cellphone during a struggle, police said.

The attack occurred at approximately 11:28 p.m. near Mace Avenue and Bronxwood Avenue within the NYPD’s 49th Precinct.

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, the woman was inside the residential building’s elevator when an unidentified individual followed her inside.

Police said the individual grabbed the woman’s intimate areas and punched her in the face.

A brief struggle followed, during which the attacker took the woman’s cellphone, according to police.

The individual then fled the building in an unknown direction.

Despite being punched during the encounter, police said no injuries were reported.

No arrest had been announced in the Crime Stoppers appeal, and police are working to identify the individual wanted in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information through @NYPDTips.

Key Points