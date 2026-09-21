Man slashed in face after robber tries ripping jewelry from his neck in the Bronx

Police say the attacker approached the 43-year-old from behind demanded money and tried to take his jewelry before cutting his face

BRONX, NY – A 43-year-old man was approached from behind on a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon by a robber who demanded money, tried to rip jewelry from his neck and slashed him across the face before fleeing, police said.

The attempted robbery occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. in front of 3748 Third Avenue within the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct.

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, an unidentified individual approached the victim from behind and demanded money.

The attacker then attempted to remove jewelry from around the man’s neck, police said.

During the encounter, the victim was slashed in the face.

The suspect fled southbound on Third Avenue after the attack.

The injured man was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where police said he was listed in stable condition.

No arrest was announced in the Crime Stoppers appeal.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or attempted robbery to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information through @NYPDTips.

Key Points