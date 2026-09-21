Cooler, Damp Week Ahead as Temperatures Drop Across New Jersey as Fall Officially Arrives

Highs will fall from the low 70s Monday into the mid-60s for much of the week as showers, clouds and gusty northeast winds settle over New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — The first full week of fall will begin feeling the part across New Jersey, with temperatures dropping into the 60s and several opportunities for rain through the weekend.

Monday will be the warmest day of the stretch, with partly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees. Northeast winds will remain around 5 to 10 mph.

The change begins Monday night as clouds increase and showers become likely, particularly after 4 a.m. Temperatures will fall to around 54 degrees overnight.

Tuesday brings rain and cooler temperatures

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler, with a high near 64 degrees — roughly eight degrees below Monday’s expected high.

Showers are likely through much of the day before becoming more scattered during the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 52 degrees and another chance of showers developing after 2 a.m.

Gusty winds arrive Wednesday

Wednesday will stay cool and mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees.

Northeast winds could reach around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph, adding to the cooler feel.

A few showers are possible early Wednesday before conditions become mainly dry. Overnight lows will again fall into the lower 50s.

Mid-60s continue through Friday

There will be little temperature recovery Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected with another high near 65 degrees before temperatures fall to around 50 Thursday night.

Friday brings another chance of showers with highs holding near 65. Rain chances currently stand at around 40 percent during both the day and evening.

Weekend offers slight improvement

Temperatures should begin inching upward Saturday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 67 degrees, although scattered showers remain possible.

Saturday night will fall to around 53 degrees.

Sunday currently looks somewhat better, with partly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees.

The overall pattern marks a clear transition away from late-summer warmth, with afternoon temperatures largely stuck in the 60s and overnight lows hovering near 50 for much of the week.

Cooler temperatures, clouds and periodic showers are expected across New Jersey this week as highs fall from the low 70s into the mid-60s.