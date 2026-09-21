Hit-and-run driver strikes Saddle Brook cop during I-80 traffic stop

New Jersey State Police are searching for a vehicle that struck an officer and a stopped Nissan before fleeing the interstate

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – A Saddle Brook police officer was seriously injured early Sunday when a passing vehicle slammed into the officer and a Nissan Maxima during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, then fled without stopping, according to New Jersey State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:34 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near milepost 62.4.

The Saddle Brook Township officer had stopped a gray Nissan Maxima in the highway’s eastbound deceleration lane and was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

State Police said an unidentified vehicle traveling east struck the left side of the Maxima and the officer.

The vehicle continued from the scene.

The officer suffered serious injuries. State Police did not provide additional information about the officer’s condition or identify the officer.

Three people inside the Nissan were not injured.

Investigators have not released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle or information about its driver.

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about events before, during or after the crash to contact the Troop B Totowa Station at 973-785-9412.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

State Police also reminded motorists of New Jersey’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers approaching stopped emergency responders, law enforcement officers, tow trucks, highway workers or disabled vehicles with flashing lights to safely move over one lane when possible. Drivers who cannot safely change lanes are required to slow below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.

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