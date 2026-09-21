Loaded ghost gun found in Mercedes after East Brunswick driver allegedly ignores traffic stop

The metal handcuffs on black background. Handcuff or shackle. Police handcuffs.

Police say a reckless-driving stop led to an obstruction arrest and the discovery of a loaded unserialized handgun days later

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – An East Brunswick man repeatedly locked his Mercedes and retreated into his apartment during a traffic stop before detectives later searched the vehicle and found a loaded ghost gun with a large-capacity magazine and hollow-point ammunition, police said.

Jose Luis Martinez Jr., 32, was charged following an investigation that began Sept. 9 at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Civic Center Drive.

A plainclothes East Brunswick police officer driving an unmarked vehicle spotted a black Mercedes allegedly being driven recklessly, according to police.

The officer attempted to stop the Mercedes when it entered the Wyndmoor Apartments on Civic Center Drive.

Police said Martinez got out of the vehicle, and the officer verbally identified himself as an East Brunswick police officer and ordered Martinez to stop.

Martinez allegedly ignored the commands, continued toward his residence and told the plainclothes officer he was not in uniform.

Police said Martinez entered his apartment and remotely locked the Mercedes.

Additional patrol officers and detectives arrived and made several attempts to communicate with Martinez, advising him that he was the subject of a motor vehicle stop and needed to provide his driving credentials.

Martinez initially refused to leave his apartment and continued remotely locking the vehicle during the encounter, according to police.

He eventually came outside and was arrested for obstruction.

During the investigation, officers developed additional suspicion that the Mercedes contained contraband. Martinez declined to consent to a vehicle search.

Middlesex County Sheriff’s Officer Kevin Mastroserio and his K-9 partner, Jester, were called to the scene. Police said Jester conducted an open-air sniff around the Mercedes and gave a positive indication for narcotics.

East Brunswick detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and executed it Sept. 15.

Inside, detectives recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with a Polymer80 frame and no serial number, police said.

The firearm contained a 15-round large-capacity magazine loaded with four hollow-point rounds and 10 full-metal-jacket rounds. Police said another hollow-point round was in the chamber.

Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, certain persons not to have weapons, possession of a prohibited weapon involving a ghost gun, possession of a prohibited large-capacity magazine and possession of prohibited hollow-point ammunition.

Police took Martinez into custody Friday. He was processed and lodged in the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center.

East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said the case marked the second illegal firearm recovered by township officers during September.

The charges are accusations, and Martinez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Key Points