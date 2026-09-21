UPDATE: 86-year-old rescued from sinking car after wrong pedal sends Nissan into Manchester golf course pond

An officer swam to the vehicle while another used a rescue throw bag to bring the driver safely back to shore Sunday morning

MANCHESTER, NJ – An 86-year-old driver was pulled from his sinking car before dawn Sunday after police say he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake during a K-turn, sending his Nissan over an embankment and into a water hazard near a Manchester golf course.

Manchester Township police responded at approximately 4:52 a.m. to the Renaissance at Manchester near Halstead Drive and Esplanade Drive after receiving a report that a vehicle was slowly becoming submerged.

Officers Sean Rembach and Donald Miller arrived to find a man calling for help while his vehicle continued sinking in the water.

Police identified the driver as George Migner, 86, of Manchester.

Rembach entered the water and swam toward the vehicle to assist Migner, while Miller deployed a water rescue throw bag to help guide him out of the car and back to shore.

The black 2024 Nissan Altima became completely submerged after Migner was rescued, according to police.

Migner told officers he had been attempting a K-turn when he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while putting the vehicle in reverse. The Nissan then traveled over an embankment and entered the water hazard.

Manchester EMS evaluated and treated Migner at the scene for a minor injury.

The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company and Whiting Fire Water Rescue and Recovery Team also responded.

Police credited the responding officers, EMS personnel and fire and water rescue crews for their coordinated response.

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