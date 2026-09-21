Wilmington man sought after victim attacked and robbed at New Castle bus stop

Delaware State Police say Jarvis Sturgis struck the victim and forcibly stole personal property before fleeing

NEW CASTLE, DE – A Wilmington man is wanted in connection with a New Castle bus stop robbery that left a victim hospitalized after being struck and having personal property forcibly taken, Delaware State Police said.

Detectives identified Jarvis Sturgis of Wilmington as the suspect in the Sept. 15 robbery and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of New Castle Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was waiting at a bus stop when a man approached and demanded the victim’s personal property.

Police said the suspect then struck the victim and forcibly took the property before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case and later identified Sturgis as the suspect through investigative efforts.

Police did not disclose what property was stolen or provide additional details about how Sturgis was identified.

Sturgis remains wanted and is expected to be charged with felony second-degree robbery upon his arrest, according to State Police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the case or Sturgis’ whereabouts can contact Detective D. Patterson at 302-365-8471. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

The allegation against Sturgis is an accusation, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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