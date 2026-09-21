$540K Multi-Match jackpot hits at Towson Shell during big Maryland Lottery week

The jackpot led 29 tickets worth at least $10,000 during a week that produced more than $28.5 million in Lottery prizes statewide

TOWSON, MD – A $540,000 Multi-Match jackpot hit at a Towson Shell Thursday night, topping a Maryland Lottery week that also delivered a $100,000 scratch-off prize and multiple $50,000 wins across the state.

The jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold at Towson Shell, 935 York Road, for Thursday’s drawing. The ticket remained unclaimed Monday, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The prize can be taken as an estimated $540,000 annuity paid in 25 annual installments or an estimated $290,000 one-time cash payment.

The ticket holder has 182 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The Towson jackpot was the largest Maryland Lottery prize during the Sept. 14-20 period, but it was far from the only major win.

A $100,000 Crossword 9th Edition scratch-off delivered a $100,000 top prize on a ticket sold at Columbia Fine Wine and Spirits, 10400 Shaker Drive in Columbia. That prize was claimed during the week.

Four $50,000 prizes were also reported.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at Exxon, 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, won $50,000 in Thursday’s drawing and remained unclaimed Monday.

A Powerball ticket sold at Lakeside Beer & Wine, 9621 Lost Knife Road in Gaithersburg, scored $50,000 in the Sept. 14 drawing. That ticket also remained unclaimed Monday.

A Pick 5 ticket sold at Oxon Hill Citgo, 6104 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill, delivered another $50,000 prize for Thursday’s drawing and remained unclaimed Monday.

The fourth $50,000 prize was claimed on a Deluxe Crossword 10th Edition scratch-off sold at Wheaton Winery, 2211-B University Boulevard in Silver Spring.

Keno produced a $30,000 ticket sold Sept. 16 at Captain John’s Crab House in Cobb Island. That prize had not been claimed by Monday.

Pick 5 accounted for several $25,000 prizes across Maryland, including three tickets sold at the same Wegman’s at 122 Shawan Road in Hunt Valley for Thursday’s drawing. All three Hunt Valley tickets were claimed.

Other $25,000 Pick 5 tickets were sold in Annapolis, Baltimore, Mechanicsville, Pikesville, Salisbury and Temple Hills.

Racetrax also generated a string of five-figure prizes, including a $15,613.60 ticket sold at a 7-Eleven on Dorsey Road in Hanover and a $12,352 ticket sold at Crown on Ocean Gateway in Salisbury.

Additional Racetrax prizes of at least $10,000 were sold in Hanover, Laurel, Woodlawn and Baltimore.

Scratch-off tickets sold in Arnold, Cambridge, Hyattsville and Silver Spring each produced $10,000 prizes claimed during the week.

A $10,000 Racetrax FAST PLAY Edition ticket sold Thursday at Giant on Traville Gateway Drive in Rockville remained unclaimed Monday.

In total, 29 Maryland Lottery tickets won prizes of $10,000 or more during the Sept. 14-20 period. Across prizes of all sizes, statewide winnings exceeded $28.5 million for the week.

Draw-game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing date, while FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase.

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