51-year-old Willingboro man struck and killed on Route 130 in Edgewater Park

Police vehicle with lights on at a crime scene.

The fatal collision happened near Pennypacker Drive early Sunday morning and remains under investigation

EDGEWATER PARK, NJ – A 51-year-old Willingboro man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 130 in Edgewater Park early Sunday morning, prompting a joint investigation into what led to the fatal collision.

The victim was identified as Welther Briggs of Willingboro, according to the Edgewater Park Township Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred during the early morning hours on Route 130 South at the intersection of Pennypacker Drive.

A preliminary investigation determined that Briggs was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Route 130.

Briggs suffered fatal injuries in the collision, police said.

Investigators have not released additional information about the vehicle or driver involved in the crash. Police also have not disclosed the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The Edgewater Park Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit are investigating.

Authorities are seeking witnesses and anyone who may have seen activity in the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators can contact Detective Haney at 609-877-4404 or haney@edgewaterpark-nj.com.

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