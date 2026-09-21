Montville Police Trade Patrol Cars for Horse Duty After Four Get Loose

Montville Township police officers and workers from Chestnut Farms help corral four loose horses that wandered through the Morris County community Sunday. Photo courtesy Montville Township Police Department.

Four horses wandered loose through Montville Township before police officers and workers from Chestnut Farms safely corralled them and got them back home.

MONTVILLE, NJ — Montville Township police officers found themselves handling a different kind of call over the weekend after four horses got loose and began wandering through the Morris County community.

The horses were spotted moving through a neighborhood and onto residential properties Sunday, prompting officers to step in and help round them up.

“From being a police officer to a rancher within moments, our well rounded officers know how to handle any situation,” the Montville Township Police Department said in a social media post.

Four loose horses turned Montville Township police officers into impromptu ranchers Sunday before all of the animals were safely returned home.

Officers Get Help From Chestnut Farms

Police were joined by Scott and Jackie from Chestnut Farms, who helped corral the loose animals.

The department made clear that the horses did not belong to Chestnut Farms.

“Nice job to all MTPD officers for safely getting these horses back home,” police said, thanking Scott and Jackie for helping with the roundup.

All four horses were eventually returned safely to where they belonged.

No Injuries Reported

Police did not say where the horses had escaped from or how they got loose.

No injuries to the horses, officers or residents were reported.

The unusual call gave Montville officers a brief break from the more routine police work handled by the department, which provides around-the-clock coverage across Montville, Towaco and Pine Brook.

By the end of the incident, police said the horses were back home and “enjoying some….hay??”

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