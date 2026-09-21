NJ Lottery reports 14 five-figure or larger prizes in one week

Draw games and Scratch-Off tickets produced 14 five-figure or larger prizes across New Jersey from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20

TRENTON, NJ – Fourteen New Jersey Lottery players landed prizes worth at least $10,000 during the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, adding another round of five-figure and larger wins across the state.

The New Jersey Lottery announced the weekly results Monday as part of its latest report highlighting significant draw-game and Scratch-Off prizes.

Each of the 14 prizes was worth at least $10,000.

The Lottery’s announcement covers prizes from both draw games and Scratch-Off tickets during the seven-day period.

The release also notes that its weekly prize chart identifies prizes of at least $1 million in bold and uses the designation “DP” when a prize was won through a Double Play drawing.

The accompanying prize chart contains the individual winning games, prize amounts and locations associated with the 14 prizes.

The information provided in the release does not identify the individual winners by name.

New Jersey Lottery routinely publishes weekly reports highlighting prizes of $10,000 or more won throughout the state.

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