Fall Arrives in Toms River, That Means It’s Time to Start Planning For the Halloween Parade

The 87th Toms River Halloween Parade steps off at 7 p.m. Oct. 31, bringing floats, bands, costumes and massive crowds to downtown Toms River.

The 87th Annual Toms River Halloween Parade will step off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, bringing floats, bands, costumes and thousands of spectators into downtown.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — One of the Jersey Shore’s biggest fall traditions is returning on Halloween night when the 87th Annual Toms River Halloween Parade takes over downtown Toms River on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Fall is now here, so it’s time to start planning your organization’s float ideas and preparing for the October registration period.

The parade, hosted by Toms River Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, is scheduled to begin promptly at 7 p.m. and travel through the heart of downtown.

Ocean County Tourism has confirmed the date and start time for the 2026 parade, which once again falls directly on Halloween.

Parade Starts on Main Street

The traditional route begins near Highland Parkway and Main Street before continuing down Main Street and turning east onto Washington Street.

Spectators generally begin claiming viewing spots well before the first floats arrive, particularly along Main Street and Washington Street, where some of the largest crowds gather.

The parade is free to watch.

Downtown road closures and parking restrictions are normally implemented ahead of the parade to allow organizers, emergency personnel and participants to prepare the route. Residents planning to travel through downtown that evening should expect significant traffic changes and should monitor Toms River Township for municipal traffic and road-closure information closer to Halloween.

A Toms River Tradition That Draws Huge Crowds

The Toms River Halloween Parade has grown over generations into one of Ocean County’s signature community events.

Fire trucks, elaborate homemade floats, marching bands, civic organizations, businesses, community groups and costumed participants fill the downtown corridor while spectators line both sides of the route.

Crowds have historically numbered in the tens of thousands, with some estimates placing attendance above 100,000 during particularly busy years.

The parade’s scale has helped give Toms River a reputation far beyond Ocean County as a Halloween destination.

Want to March? Registration Opens in October

Participation is not limited to large organizations or professional float builders.

Parade registration is scheduled at the Toms River Fire Company No. 1 firehouse on Robbins Street on selected Tuesday evenings in October.

Ocean County Tourism lists registration sessions for Oct. 13 and Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., along with parade-day registration from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Participants typically include individuals in costume, families, civic groups, marching units, decorated vehicles and elaborate floats competing for attention as they move through downtown.

Halloween Falls on a Saturday in 2026

This year’s timing could make the event particularly busy.

Halloween falls on a Saturday, eliminating the school-night and work-night issues that can affect attendance when Oct. 31 lands during the week.

That means downtown businesses, restaurants and neighborhoods surrounding the parade route could see heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic throughout the afternoon and evening.

Residents heading into downtown should plan to arrive early, particularly if they want parking within walking distance of the route.

Downtown Becomes the Center of Halloween

For several hours each year, the parade transforms Main Street and Washington Street into a moving Halloween showcase.

Families line the sidewalks as illuminated floats, emergency vehicles, musicians and costumed marchers move through downtown after dark.

The event also remains closely tied to the volunteer firefighters who have organized it for generations, making the parade as much a Toms River community tradition as a Halloween celebration.

The 87th Annual Toms River Halloween Parade begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

More Toms River news, Ocean County news and New Jersey events is available from Shore News Network.