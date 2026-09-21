Jackson Council Set to Vote on Roads, Parking, Rental Safety and State Law Opposition Tuesday

The Jackson Township Council’s Sept. 22 agenda includes four ordinances, road and sidewalk measures, a senior mail-delivery resolution and formal opposition to recently enacted state laws affecting law enforcement.

JACKSON, NJ — The Jackson Township Council will meet Tuesday night with a wide-ranging agenda that includes changes to local parking rules, rental housing safety, project labor agreements, road improvements and a resolution opposing recently enacted New Jersey laws involving law enforcement and federal-state cooperation.

The regular public meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, inside the municipal building at 95 W. Veterans Highway. The meeting is listed on the township’s official municipal calendar.

Mayor Jennifer Kuhn is also listed on the agenda for mayoral comments.

Four Ordinances Before Council

Council members are scheduled to hold public hearings and potentially take final action on two ordinances.

Ordinance 2026-29 would repeal and replace Chapter 350 of the township code.

Ordinance 2026-30 would amend Chapter 103, governing vehicles and traffic, specifically the section dealing with parking prohibited during certain hours.

Because both measures are on second reading, members of the public will have an opportunity to comment before the council considers final adoption.

Two additional ordinances are scheduled for introduction.

Ordinance 2026-31 would amend a previously adopted township ordinance involving the Division of Rental Housing Safety.

Ordinance 2026-32 would amend Chapter 316 concerning project labor agreements.

Those two measures are on first reading, meaning Tuesday’s action would introduce them rather than enact them finally. Public hearings would occur at a later meeting if the council advances them.

Jackson Mills and Firenze Road Improvements

Among the resolutions on the consent agenda is R238-2026, supporting proposed improvements by Ocean County to the intersection of Jackson Mills Road and Firenze Road.

The resolution does not itself authorize the county construction project but places the township council formally on record supporting the proposed work.

Road and intersection improvements have remained a major issue in Jackson as development and increasing traffic volumes continue to place pressure on local and county roadways.

Another transportation-related measure, R245-2026, would authorize an application for funding through the Ocean County Sidewalk Construction Competitive Grant Program.

Council to Consider Major Road Contract

The council is also scheduled to vote on a contract connected to Jackson’s capital road program.

Resolution R242-2026 would award a contract for the township’s 2025 Capital Road Program to L&L Paving Company Inc.

A separate resolution, R241-2026, would authorize the final change order, payment and formal closeout of Jackson’s 2024 Road Improvement Program.

Those measures cover different stages of the township’s road work — closing the books on the previous program while moving the next capital paving effort forward.

Jackson Pushes Back on Cluster Mailboxes for Senior Community

Resolution R240-2026 asks the United States Postal Service to reconsider and halt any proposal to replace door-to-door mail delivery with cluster mailboxes at the Oak Tree senior community.

The resolution urges continued home mail delivery for senior communities.

Jackson officials have previously raised concerns about policies that could require older residents to walk farther from their homes to retrieve mail, particularly residents with mobility limitations.

If adopted, the resolution would formally transmit the township’s position to federal postal officials.

Resolution Targets Recently Enacted State Laws

One of the more politically significant items is R246-2026.

The resolution would place the Jackson Township Council on record opposing certain recently enacted New Jersey laws affecting law-enforcement operations, cooperation between state and federal authorities and public safety.

It also calls for repeal of those laws.

The agenda title does not identify each statute targeted by the resolution, and the complete text will determine precisely which laws and provisions the council is opposing.

The resolution comes amid broader statewide debate over the scope of cooperation between local law-enforcement agencies and federal authorities.

Rental Housing Safety Changes Return

Ordinance 2026-31 would amend Ordinance 2025-38 and address Jackson’s Division of Rental Housing Safety.

Because Tuesday’s item is an introduction rather than a final vote, the ordinance would still require a public hearing and second reading before becoming law.

Rental regulation and property-use enforcement have drawn increasing attention in communities across Ocean and Monmouth counties as municipalities confront complaints involving overcrowding, unregistered rentals and properties being used in ways residents contend are inconsistent with neighborhood zoning.

Copier, Motorola and Inspection Contracts Also Listed

Several administrative contracts are also on the agenda.

Resolution R237-2026 would authorize the township to purchase copier services from Xerox Business Solutions through a state contract.

R243-2026 would authorize an agreement with SOS Inspections LLC to act as a private onsite inspection and plan-review agency for plumbing subcode services.

R244-2026 would authorize a service agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc.

The consent agenda also includes R239-2026, canceling property taxes for a resident qualifying for totally exempt veteran status.

Public Comment to Follow Council Business

Residents will have an opportunity to address the governing body during the public-comment portion of the meeting.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

More Jackson Township news, New Jersey news and politics is available from Shore News Network.