School Considering Moving Howell Bus Stop Over Lines of Cars Parked in Street Daily at Converted Garage

Howell Township residents raised concerns during a Sept. 15 council meeting about recurring gatherings, parking and neighborhood safety issues involving residential properties on Sami Drive.

Residents told Howell Township officials that repeated gatherings at homes on Sami Drive are creating parking, noise, pedestrian-safety and possible land-use concerns in residential neighborhoods.

HOWELL, NJ — Howell Township residents are pressing municipal officials for action over what they describe as recurring large gatherings at residential properties, arguing that the activity has created persistent parking, noise, pedestrian-safety and quality-of-life problems.

The issue surfaced during the township’s Sept. 15 council meeting, where residents focused particularly on properties on the road.

Residents did not simply complain about occasional disruptions. They alleged that some gatherings occur repeatedly, bring substantial numbers of people into residential neighborhoods, and may raise questions involving zoning, occupancy, fire safety, and neighborhood parking.

No formal determination that either property is violating township ordinances was announced during the public discussion.

Sami Drive Parking Raises School Bus Safety Concerns

Paula Samarell, who identified herself as president of Heritage Point and a member of Health Connections, presented council members with what she described as a proposed public land-use legislative packet.

Samarell said activity connected with one Sami Drive residence regularly brings vehicles into the neighborhood during morning hours.

She told officials that cars parked along Sami Drive interfere with sightlines for children walking to and waiting at a school bus stop.

According to Samarell, parents brought the issue to the township traffic-safety bureau but were told the vehicles were legally parked. She said school transportation officials were considering relocating the bus stop.

Samarell opposed moving it.

Instead, she urged Howell to consider time-restricted no-parking areas around school bus stops so children would not bear the burden created by increased parking around nearby properties.

Resident Describes Weekend Crowds at Second Home

Samarell also raised concerns involving another Sami Drive residence, telling council members that large gatherings there regularly occur on Fridays and Saturdays.

She described groups of approximately 20 to 30 adults, children playing or riding scooters near the roadway, vehicles interfering with traffic, litter and activity extending into nighttime hours.

On some Saturday mornings, Samarell alleged, the number of pedestrians outside the property can approach 100 people.

She attributed the outdoor crowding to what she described as a converted garage that could not accommodate everyone at the same time.

Those numbers were presented by Samarell during public comment and have not been independently established by the township.

Residents Ask Whether Residential Use Crosses Land-Use Line

The broader question raised during the meeting was whether repeated organized gatherings remain ordinary residential activity or reach a point where Howell’s land-use and occupancy rules apply.

Howell’s Land Use and Planning Department is responsible for administering and enforcing the township’s land-use ordinance, including permitted uses, setbacks, parking requirements and other property standards.

The township’s R-3 residential zoning regulations permit residential uses and also provide for certain conditional uses. Howell’s zoning framework, however, can require review when a property is being used in a manner not permitted by the applicable zoning district.

Samarell asked officials to investigate the Sami Drive properties for possible land-use, occupancy, nuisance and fire-safety issues rather than treating the situation solely as a parking complaint.

She also made pointed remarks about property owners who, in her view, repeatedly disregard their neighbors, saying residents should encourage those owners to relocate elsewhere.

Second Resident Describes Late-Night Disturbances

Another resident, identified during the meeting as Richard, described what he said had become a seven-day-a-week quality-of-life problem near his home.

He said Friday and Saturday nights were particularly difficult.

During one incident, he alleged that 23 children were outside around midnight. Police were called, he said, and he subsequently complained about an officer’s interaction with a woman at his residence.

Richard said he had also met with Howell’s zoning officer in an attempt to determine whether the activity he was observing was permitted within the neighborhood’s residential zoning.

He asked the township attorney to provide a written explanation if his interpretation of the zoning ordinance was incorrect.

Resident Says Stress Has Taken Personal Toll

The resident became emotional while describing the effect he said the continued activity was having on his life.

He told council members that he had been unable to sleep and said he believed the stress surrounding the neighborhood dispute may have contributed to a recent medical episode that he feared was a stroke.

That was the resident’s own statement during public comment. No medical connection between the neighborhood dispute and his condition was established during the meeting.

Mayor Says Township Has Been Working on Recurring Complaints

Mayor John Leggio responded at length to the neighborhood complaints.

Leggio said township officials were also frustrated by recurring issues involving parking and gatherings in residential areas and said Howell had attempted to work with community representatives to address the concerns.

The mayor did not announce that either Sami Drive property had been found in violation of township law.

Howell’s Zoning Board of Adjustment handles applications involving uses that are inconsistent with township zoning regulations and can also hear appeals or requests for interpretations of the zoning ordinance.

The dispute now leaves township officials balancing ordinary residential property rights against residents’ demands for enforcement when recurring activity allegedly begins affecting traffic, safety and surrounding homes.

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