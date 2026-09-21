23-year-old shot multiple times in Baltimore

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest Baltimore early Friday

BALTIMORE, MD – A 23-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday after being shot on Cordelia Avenue, leaving detectives trying to determine what led to the gunfire.

Northwest District officers responded to an area hospital at approximately 1:54 a.m. after receiving a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Officers found the 23-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds that were considered non-life-threatening, according to Baltimore Police.

Investigators determined that the man had been shot in the 4800 block of Cordelia Avenue before arriving at the hospital.

Police did not release information about what happened immediately before the shooting or how the victim traveled from Cordelia Avenue to the hospital.

No information about a suspect or possible motive was provided.

Northwest District detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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