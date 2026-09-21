Howell’s Zoning Board will consider a 45,572-square-foot warehouse and automotive storage project on Okerson Road along with a trade contractor operation proposed for Wyckoff Mills Road.

HOWELL, NJ — Two commercial land-use applications are scheduled to come before the Howell Township Zoning Board of Adjustment when the board meets Monday, Sept. 28, including a proposed 45,572-square-foot warehouse and storage building on Okerson Road.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Howell Township Municipal Building, 4567 Route 9 North.

The township’s official Sept. 28 zoning agenda lists Hanna Group ABL, LLC and Wyckoff Mills Road, LLC among the applications scheduled for consideration.

45,572-Square-Foot Warehouse Proposed on Okerson Road

Hanna Group ABL, LLC is seeking a use variance, bulk variance and preliminary and final major site-plan approval for property at 300 Okerson Road, identified as Block 169, Lot 1.07.

The proposal calls for construction of a 45,572-square-foot warehouse and storage building containing four separate tenant spaces.

According to the application, the two tenant spaces at the front of the building would be used for automotive storage.

Plans also call for a 25-foot-wide circulation aisle, 30 passenger vehicle parking spaces — including two accessible spaces — three angled sawtooth loading spaces and seven additional 90-degree loading spaces.

Other proposed improvements include sidewalks, stormwater-management facilities, signage, utilities, landscaping, lighting, a trash enclosure and a pump and well house.

The application’s current expiration date is Oct. 31.

Trade Contractor Business Proposed on Wyckoff Mills Road

The board is also scheduled to hear Case BA25-17A involving Wyckoff Mills Road, LLC and property at 572 Wyckoff Mills Road.

That applicant is seeking a use variance, bulk variance and preliminary and final major site-plan approval to operate a trade contractor business from an existing building.

Unlike the Okerson Road proposal, the application does not call for construction of a new principal building.

Most existing site improvements would remain in place.

Plans call for two storage containers measuring 26 feet long by 8 feet wide by 8 feet high, along with a third container measuring 20 feet by 8 feet by 7.5 feet.

The proposal also includes a 10-by-20-foot trash enclosure, widening the driveway to 15 feet, striping eight parking spaces and installing rubber wheel stops.

Two water pumps, a fire hydrant and a satellite dish would also remain on the property.

The application’s listed expiration date is Dec. 18.

Zoning Board Can Decide Uses Not Normally Permitted

Unlike Howell’s Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Adjustment hears applications seeking relief from requirements of the township’s zoning ordinance.

The township says the board hears variance applications, requests for interpretation of the zoning map and other matters authorized under New Jersey municipal land-use law. The Howell Zoning Board consists of seven regular members and two alternates and generally meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

Richard Mertens serves as chairman, with Matthew Hughes III as vice chairman and Glenn Cantor as secretary. Other regular members are Nicholas Borrillo, Thomas O’Donnell, Jose Orozco and Michael Ryan, with Annemarie Scottson and John Kabourakis serving as alternates.

Andrew Bayer of Pashman Stein serves as board attorney. Charles Cunliffe of T&M Associates is the board engineer, Jennifer Beahm of Leon S. Avakian Inc. serves as planner and licensed tree expert Shari Spero of CME Associates advises the board on tree-related matters.

Meeting Set for Monday Night

The Sept. 28 meeting is part of Howell’s regularly scheduled 2026 Zoning Board calendar.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to follow the applications as the applicants present testimony from attorneys, engineers, planners and other professionals and board members question the proposals.

Applications requiring use variances can involve extensive testimony and may continue across multiple meetings before the board reaches a decision.

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