Linden police officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash during funeral procession

The officer was riding a marked police motorcycle when he collided with a van entering a private driveway Monday morning

LINDEN, NJ – A Linden police officer participating in a funeral procession was seriously injured Monday morning when his police motorcycle collided with a van entering a private driveway on Roselle Street, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. while the officer was traveling south on Roselle Street aboard a marked police motorcycle.

According to the Linden Police Department, the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Ford van that was entering a private driveway.

The officer was transported to University Hospital in Newark with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford van was not injured.

Police did not identify the injured officer or provide additional information about the funeral procession.

Roselle Street was closed between Ziegler Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue following the crash, and motorists were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Union County Police Traffic Bureau is investigating the collision.

No information about citations or charges was announced.

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