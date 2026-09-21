Nightmare at Gravity Hill Kicks Off 2026 Haunted Season in Jackson

Nightmare at Gravity Hill returns to Cicconi Farms in Jackson Township for the 2026 Halloween season with five acres of haunted trails and more than a dozen themed scenes. Photo by Cicconi Farms, Jackson / Facebook

The sprawling outdoor haunted attraction at Cicconi Farms has reopened for the 2026 Halloween season, bringing five acres of haunted trails, graveyards, ghouls and creepy clowns back to Jackson.

JACKSON, NJ — One of Ocean County’s best-known Halloween attractions is back for another season.

Nightmare at Gravity Hill has opened its 2026 run at Cicconi Farms on Farmingdale Road in Jackson Township, offering visitors a roughly 35-minute walk through more than a dozen haunted scenes spread across five acres.

The attraction opened for the season Sept. 11 and is scheduled to continue on select nights through Halloween, Oct. 31.

Five Acres of Haunted Trails

Nightmare at Gravity Hill returns to Cicconi Farms in Jackson Township for the 2026 Halloween season with five acres of haunted trails and more than a dozen themed scenes. Photo by Cicconi Farms, Jackson / Facebook

Unlike a hayride, Nightmare at Gravity Hill is a walk-through attraction that sends visitors on foot through a series of outdoor sets and themed areas.

The haunt incorporates an abandoned ghost town, graveyard and haunted fields, along with actors portraying zombies, ghouls, creepy clowns and other characters throughout the trail.

Organizers describe the experience as an extended outdoor haunt rather than a short haunted-house walkthrough.

The official Nightmare at Gravity Hill website advises visitors to wear comfortable shoes because the attraction covers a substantial amount of ground.

Built Around Jackson’s Gravity Hill Legend

The attraction takes its name from the long-running Gravity Hill legend associated with the Jackson area.

Gravity hills are locations where the surrounding landscape creates an optical illusion that can make a vehicle or other object appear to roll uphill against gravity.

The Jackson legend has been featured over the years in Weird NJ and has become part of the attraction’s fictional backstory.

Nightmare at Gravity Hill builds on that folklore with its own cursed ghost town, cemetery and haunted fields.

Not Recommended for Young Children

The haunt is designed as an intense Halloween attraction rather than a family-friendly trick-or-treat event.

Guests younger than 14 are not permitted without a parent or legal guardian.

Organizers also warn that the attraction is not recommended for young children, pregnant guests or people with heart conditions or other health concerns.

Admission is listed at $35 for the 2026 season, with tickets sold at the gate.

Runs Through Halloween

The attraction is located at Cicconi Farms, 1005 Farmingdale Road in Jackson Township.

Nightmare at Gravity Hill is scheduled to operate on select nights through Oct. 31, giving visitors several weeks to experience the haunt before Halloween.

A full calendar of dates and event information is also available through the 2026 Nightmare at Gravity Hill event listing.

With Six Flags Great Adventure’s Halloween events, local trunk-or-treats and haunted attractions across Ocean County, Jackson once again becomes one of the region’s busiest destinations for fall entertainment.

More Jackson Township news, Ocean County news and entertainment coverage is available from Shore News Network.

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