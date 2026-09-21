Viral Video Shows Firefighters Battling Car Fire at Wawa in Allen Township

A vehicle erupted in flames outside a Wawa on Nor-Bath Boulevard in Northampton County, where video of firefighters wrestling with a charged hose quickly began circulating online.

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA — A car fire outside a Wawa in Northampton County drew firefighters to Nor-Bath Boulevard near Savage Road over the weekend, with video from the scene gaining widespread attention online after showing crews struggling to control a fire hose during the response.

The vehicle was heavily involved in flames as firefighters moved in to extinguish the blaze at the Wawa in Allen Township.

A follower-submitted photograph showed the burning vehicle in the store parking area as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Fire Hose Knocks Firefighter Back

Car fire at the Wawa in Northampton, PA, yesterday. I’m genuinely not trying to be funny at all, but is it normal for a firefighter to have this much difficulty controlling the hose? pic.twitter.com/XMwbFE8h52 — Aunty Kitty (@wake_up_girl_3) September 21, 2026

It was video of the firefighting operation, however, that quickly spread across social media posted by several people on X. At this time the source of that video is not known.

The footage shows a firefighter attempting to advance a charged hose toward the burning vehicle when the force of the water knocks the firefighter backward. As crews regroup, the firefighter again struggles to maintain control of the line while water sprays across the scene.

Despite the difficult moments captured on camera, firefighters continued the attack and eventually extinguished the vehicle fire.

No firefighters were reported injured.

The video circulated widely in the Lehigh Valley over the weekend, drawing hundreds of comments and reactions as viewers watched crews contend with the pressure generated by the hose.

Car Fire Reported Near Nor-Bath Boulevard And Savage Road

The Wawa is located near the intersection of Nor-Bath Boulevard, also known as Route 329, and Savage Road in Allen Township.

The intersection has undergone significant development in recent years. Township planning records show the Wawa project at Nor-Bath Boulevard and Savage Road was under municipal review as early as 2022.

The cause of the vehicle fire was not immediately available, and no injuries connected to the blaze were reported.

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