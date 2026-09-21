$3 million scratch-off prize hits at Allegheny County 7-Eleven

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The $30 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket delivered a top prize while the South Park Township store scored a $10,000 bonus

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA – A $30 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off turned into a $3 million top-prize win at an Allegheny County 7-Eleven, handing one player a multimillion-dollar payday and the store a $10,000 selling bonus.

The winning The Hunt for $3,000,000 Scratch-Off was sold at the 7-Eleven at 6403 Brownsville Road in South Park Township, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.

The Hunt for $3,000,000 is a $30 Scratch-Off offering top prizes of $3 million.

The South Park Township 7-Eleven will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said Scratch-Off tickets are distributed randomly, meaning neither the Lottery nor its retailers know where winning tickets will be sold.

The Lottery learns where a winning Scratch-Off was sold only after the prize has been claimed.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year after the end-sale date for the game. Lottery officials advise winners to sign the back of their tickets.

Prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

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