Lottery Results, Pennsylvania

$3 million scratch-off prize hits at Allegheny County 7-Eleven

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Batches with dollars. Heaps of paper money packs. Million jackpot winning in lottery, symbol of riches and luxury. American (USA) dollar currency. Finances and banking concept. 3d rendered raster.
Batches with dollars. Heaps of paper money packs. Million jackpot winning in lottery, symbol of riches and luxury. American (USA) dollar currency. Finances and banking concept. 3d rendered raster.

The $30 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket delivered a top prize while the South Park Township store scored a $10,000 bonus

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA – A $30 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off turned into a $3 million top-prize win at an Allegheny County 7-Eleven, handing one player a multimillion-dollar payday and the store a $10,000 selling bonus.

The winning The Hunt for $3,000,000 Scratch-Off was sold at the 7-Eleven at 6403 Brownsville Road in South Park Township, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.

The Hunt for $3,000,000 is a $30 Scratch-Off offering top prizes of $3 million.

The South Park Township 7-Eleven will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said Scratch-Off tickets are distributed randomly, meaning neither the Lottery nor its retailers know where winning tickets will be sold.

The Lottery learns where a winning Scratch-Off was sold only after the prize has been claimed.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year after the end-sale date for the game. Lottery officials advise winners to sign the back of their tickets.

Prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Key Points

  • A Pennsylvania Lottery The Hunt for $3,000,000 Scratch-Off delivered a $3 million top prize in Allegheny County.
  • The $30 winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 6403 Brownsville Road in South Park Township.
  • The 7-Eleven will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million winning ticket.

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