Volunteers Harvest 110,000 Pounds of Squash in 90 Minutes to Help Feed New Jersey Families

Volunteers harvested nearly 110,000 pounds of squash in 90 minutes in Pittstown and donated $50,000 to support America’s Grow-a-Row hunger relief.

Wakefern, ShopRite of Hunterdon County and Flora Food Group cleared an entire Pittstown field before presenting America’s Grow-a-Row with a $50,000 donation.

PITTSTOWN, NJ — An entire field of spaghetti squash disappeared in about 90 minutes as volunteers from Wakefern Food Corp., ShopRite of Hunterdon County and Flora Food Group harvested nearly 110,000 pounds of fresh produce destined for food banks and families facing food insecurity.

The massive harvest was part of the companies’ fifth annual volunteer event with America’s Grow-a-Row, a Hunterdon County nonprofit that grows, gleans and distributes fresh produce to people in need.

The organizations also presented America’s Grow-a-Row with a $50,000 donation to support its hunger-relief programs and expand the nonprofit’s ability to get fresh food into communities.

An Entire Field Harvested in 90 Minutes

Volunteers from all three organizations descended on the Pittstown farm and went to work picking spaghetti squash.

Within an hour and a half, the group had harvested the entire field.

Nearly 110,000 pounds of squash collected during the effort will now move through the nonprofit’s distribution network to food banks and other organizations serving people struggling with food insecurity.

America’s Grow-a-Row operates four farms across 423 acres in Hunterdon County and grows more than 15 varieties of produce, according to the organization. Its produce reaches food banks, pantries and community programs across New Jersey and well beyond the state.

$50,000 Donation Goes Beyond the Harvest

The day did not end when the final squash was picked.

Wakefern, ShopRite of Hunterdon County and Flora Food Group presented America’s Grow-a-Row with a $50,000 check intended to help the nonprofit continue planting, harvesting and distributing fresh produce.

The contribution adds another layer to a partnership that stretches back years.

Wakefern says its associates and ShopRite stores regularly volunteer at America’s Grow-a-Row and provide additional logistical support, including refrigerated trailers used to move hundreds of thousands of pounds of produce to food banks.

The company details its broader hunger-relief and community programs through its community outreach initiatives.

Pittstown Nonprofit Has Distributed Millions of Pounds

America’s Grow-a-Row began in 2002 as a small garden project started by founder Chip Paillex before developing into a full-scale nonprofit farming operation.

The organization says it has donated more than 28 million pounds of produce since its founding, using thousands of volunteers to plant, pick, rescue and distribute fruits and vegetables.

Its distribution partners include organizations serving communities throughout New Jersey as well as New York City, Philadelphia and other parts of the country.

Unlike a traditional food drive built primarily around packaged or shelf-stable goods, Grow-a-Row focuses on getting farm-fresh fruits and vegetables directly into the hunger-relief network.

Fifth Year of the Volunteer Partnership

This year’s event marked the fifth time Wakefern, ShopRite of Hunterdon County and their corporate partners have joined together for the annual harvest effort in Pittstown.

Previous Wakefern volunteer events at the farm have included harvesting apples and eggplant, supporting pollinator projects and making financial contributions to help Grow-a-Row increase its food production and distribution.

This year, the numbers were particularly striking: nearly 110,000 pounds of spaghetti squash, one field and roughly 90 minutes of harvesting.

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