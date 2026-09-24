Armed Robbers Home Invasion at Brooklyn Home Ends With Jewerly Theft

Two more suspects tried to get inside before fleeing on a moped

Brooklyn, NY — Two armed robbers forced their way into a Brooklyn residence and stole about $3,000 worth of necklaces from a 59-year-old man before a struggle broke out with a woman inside, according to the NYPD.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 5 near Cypress Avenue and Gates Avenue.

Two gunmen enter residence

Police said two unidentified individuals entered the home and displayed firearms.

The pair then took two necklaces from the 59-year-old victim, with a combined value of approximately $3,000.

While the robbery was unfolding, two additional individuals tried to enter the residence but were unsuccessful.

Those two suspects fled on a moped heading north on Cypress Avenue.

Woman struggles with suspects

When the two armed individuals inside tried to leave, police said they became involved in a physical altercation with a 47-year-old woman.

The suspects then fled on foot in different directions.

One ran north on Cypress Avenue, while the other headed south on St. Nicholas Avenue.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website.

More local crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Crime pages.

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