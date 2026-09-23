Wanted man accused of breaking into Lyons home and beating victim with hammer

Police activity on street - drriver being pulled over

State Police say the victim suffered multiple cuts and a facial fracture

Lyons, NY — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 40-year-old man accused of breaking into a Lyons home and repeatedly striking a victim with a hammer before fleeing.

Matthew T. Butchino is wanted in connection with the Sept. 6 attack at a residence on Canal Street.

Victim hospitalized after hammer attack

Troopers responded to the home after receiving a report of a burglary in progress.

Investigators allege Butchino unlawfully entered the residence and assaulted the victim, striking the person multiple times with a hammer.

Butchino was gone by the time troopers arrived.

The victim was later treated at Geneva Hospital for multiple lacerations and a facial fracture, according to State Police.

Arrest warrant issued for Butchino

An arrest warrant has been issued for Butchino on two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges are accusations, and Butchino is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

State Police said his current whereabouts are unknown and warned members of the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone who sees Butchino or knows where he may be can contact New York State Police at 585-398-4100 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Information about New York’s criminal laws and felony classifications is available through the New York State Senate.

More regional crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Crime pages.

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