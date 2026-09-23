Three masked teens sought after DC robbery getaway on scooters

Police say the trio sped away after the Tuesday afternoon crime

Washington, DC — Three teenage suspects riding scooters were being sought after a robbery Tuesday afternoon near Morse and Union streets NE, according to a police crime alert.

The robbery was reported around 4:47 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to AlertDC.

Police searching for three teens

Police described all three suspects as Black males believed to be between 16 and 18 years old.

One was described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and carrying a black backpack with a white stripe on the shoulder.

A second was described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and wearing green glasses, all-black clothing, a black hoodie and a Nike ski mask.

The third suspect was also dressed entirely in black.

Police said the three were last seen riding scooters.

The initial alert did not say whether anyone was hurt or what was taken during the robbery.

Police ask public for information

Residents were warned not to approach anyone matching the descriptions and to call 911 if they see an immediate threat.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. MPD’s official website also lists that number for members of the public seeking to provide information.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Washington DC and Crime pages.

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