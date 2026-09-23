Afternoon robbery sparks search for two suspects on Alabama Avenue

Police say both suspects were dressed in black

Washington, DC — A robbery Tuesday afternoon on Alabama Avenue SE sent police searching for two men, including one wearing a black Canada Goose coat and another with a black-and-white scarf wrapped around his head.

The robbery was reported around 4:58 p.m. in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue SE, according to an AlertDC crime notice.

Police release descriptions of two suspects

MPD described the first suspect as a Black man wearing a mask, black Canada Goose coat and black jeans.

The second suspect was described as a Black man with a black-and-white scarf on his head.

Police did not immediately release details about what was taken or whether anyone was injured.

Search continues in Southeast DC

Residents were warned not to approach anyone matching the descriptions and to call 911 if they see an immediate threat.

Anyone with information can call MPD at 202-727-9099.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Washington DC and Crime pages.

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