Waldorf Astoria event triggers sweeping street closures across downtown DC

Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues face sweeping restrictions

Washington, DC — Drivers heading through downtown DC could face major delays through Friday with streets surrounding the Waldorf Astoria closed for a special event, including portions of Pennsylvania Avenue, Constitution Avenue and two downtown tunnels.

The restrictions began Wednesday morning and continue through Sept. 25, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. MPD has not publicly identified the special event connected to the closures.

Closures already underway downtown

From 6:30 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Friday, drivers will be blocked from several streets immediately surrounding the Waldorf Astoria.

Those closures include:

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW, with limited local access

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW, with limited local access

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th to 13th streets NW

12th Street Tunnel and Expressway

The Waldorf Astoria sits at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW inside the historic Old Post Office building. The hotel’s Clock Tower is also closed Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.

Thursday brings another wave of shutdowns

More restrictions arrive Thursday.

From 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., Constitution Avenue will be closed from 14th to 18th streets NW.

Drivers will also lose access to 15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to H Street NW and 17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to H Street NW.

Emergency no-parking restrictions will also cover portions of Constitution Avenue, 15th Street, 17th Street, H Street and E Street.

Friday closures spread toward 7th Street

Friday could bring another difficult commute through the heart of the city.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., closures include 7th and 9th streets between E Street and Constitution Avenue NW, Constitution Avenue from 6th to 14th streets NW, Pennsylvania Avenue from 6th to 9th streets NW and the 9th Street Tunnel.

Limited local traffic will be allowed on part of Constitution Avenue.

Emergency no-parking restrictions will also remain in place in several areas through Friday. Vehicles parked in violation of posted restrictions can be ticketed and towed.

Drivers can follow updates through the MPD traffic advisory and AlertDC.

More transportation coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Washington DC and Traffic pages.

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