Waldorf Astoria event triggers sweeping street closures across downtown DC

Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues face sweeping restrictions
Washington, DC — Drivers heading through downtown DC could face major delays through Friday with streets surrounding the Waldorf Astoria closed for a special event, including portions of Pennsylvania Avenue, Constitution Avenue and two downtown tunnels.
The restrictions began Wednesday morning and continue through Sept. 25, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. MPD has not publicly identified the special event connected to the closures.
Closures already underway downtown
From 6:30 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Friday, drivers will be blocked from several streets immediately surrounding the Waldorf Astoria.
Those closures include:
- 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW, with limited local access
- 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW, with limited local access
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th to 13th streets NW
- 12th Street Tunnel and Expressway
The Waldorf Astoria sits at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW inside the historic Old Post Office building. The hotel’s Clock Tower is also closed Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.
Thursday brings another wave of shutdowns
More restrictions arrive Thursday.
From 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., Constitution Avenue will be closed from 14th to 18th streets NW.
Drivers will also lose access to 15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to H Street NW and 17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to H Street NW.
Emergency no-parking restrictions will also cover portions of Constitution Avenue, 15th Street, 17th Street, H Street and E Street.
Friday closures spread toward 7th Street
Friday could bring another difficult commute through the heart of the city.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., closures include 7th and 9th streets between E Street and Constitution Avenue NW, Constitution Avenue from 6th to 14th streets NW, Pennsylvania Avenue from 6th to 9th streets NW and the 9th Street Tunnel.
Limited local traffic will be allowed on part of Constitution Avenue.
Emergency no-parking restrictions will also remain in place in several areas through Friday. Vehicles parked in violation of posted restrictions can be ticketed and towed.
Drivers can follow updates through the MPD traffic advisory and AlertDC.
More transportation coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Washington DC and Traffic pages.
Key Points
- Major downtown DC road closures around the Waldorf Astoria continue through Friday.
- Pennsylvania Avenue, Constitution Avenue and the 9th and 12th Street tunnels are among the affected routes.
- Drivers should expect delays, parking restrictions and possible towing throughout the event.