Crashes, Disabled Bus and 45-Minute Lincoln Tunnel Delays Slow New Jersey’s Wednesday Commute

Crashes on Route 23 and the Garden State Parkway, a disabled bus on Route 17 and 45-minute Lincoln Tunnel travel times are slowing Wednesday’s NJ commute. NJ DOT Traffic Camera

A Route 23 crash in Wayne, a Garden State Parkway crash in Cranford and heavy Hudson River crossing traffic are creating trouble for New Jersey commuters Wednesday morning.

NEW JERSEY — Wednesday’s morning commute is slowing across North and Central Jersey, with crashes blocking lanes on Route 23 and the Garden State Parkway, a disabled bus tying up Route 17 and travel times approaching 45 minutes at the Lincoln Tunnel.

The heaviest problems were concentrated around North Jersey and the approaches to New York City shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to 511NJ.

Route 23 crash compounds Wayne delays

A crash on Route 23 southbound north of Interstate 80 in Wayne Township was blocking the right lane out of three as of 7:27 a.m.

The crash comes as Route 23 was already experiencing delays southbound between south of Route 202 and north of I-80.

Drivers heading toward the Wayne and Totowa area should expect congestion through the corridor until the crash is cleared.

Disabled bus blocks Route 17 lane

A disabled bus was creating another bottleneck on Route 17 southbound at Central Avenue in Rochelle Park Township.

As of 7:24 a.m., the left lane out of two was closed.

Traffic was also slowing in the opposite direction on Route 17 northbound between north of Summit Avenue in Hackensack and south of Central Avenue in Maywood.

Parkway crash snarls Cranford commute

A crash on the Garden State Parkway southbound south of Exit 137 for Route 28 in Cranford Township was blocking the left lane.

The incident was reported at 6:28 a.m. and was contributing to a 2½-mile delay on the Parkway southbound between south of Exit 140 for U.S. 22/Route 82 in Union Township and south of Exit 137.

Shore News Network has continued tracking Garden State Parkway traffic and construction as September roadwork and commuter volume affect routes across New Jersey.

Lincoln Tunnel commute reaches 45 minutes

The Lincoln Tunnel was one of the morning’s biggest trouble spots.

The south tunnel eastbound was reporting a 40- to 45-minute travel time from New Jersey Turnpike Exit 16E to the New York side as of 7:25 a.m.

The center tunnel was running at approximately 40 minutes over the same stretch.

Those travel times are significantly longer than a free-flowing commute and are adding pressure to already congested highways feeding the tunnel.

George Washington Bridge backups spread onto Turnpike

The George Washington Bridge was also seeing heavy traffic heading into New York.

The lower level eastbound had a 30- to 35-minute travel time on I-95 from I-80 to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge. The upper level was running at approximately 35 minutes.

Congestion stretched back onto both the express and local lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95.

The express lanes were backed up for about 1½ miles between Exit 71 near Route 4 and the Fort Lee approaches, while the local lanes were seeing a 2½-mile delay from north of Exit 69 for I-80 to the bridge area.

Route 4 eastbound was also slowing between Overpeck Creek in Englewood and west of U.S. 1&9 in Fort Lee.

I-287, Newark and Trenton also slow

Additional delays were reported on I-287 in both directions.

Southbound traffic was slowing between north of Exit 14 for U.S. 22 and Exit 13 for Route 28 in Bridgewater Township.

Northbound traffic was delayed between south of Exit 1 for U.S. 1 and Exit 2 for Route 27 in Edison Township.

In Newark, congestion was affecting U.S. 1&9 northbound approaching the Pulaski Skyway, I-280 westbound near the Stickel Drawbridge and Route 21 southbound.

The New Jersey Turnpike-Hudson County Extension eastbound was also backed up for about 1½ miles between Interchange 14 and the Newark Bay Bridge because of traffic volume.

Farther south, Route 29 northbound was experiencing delays from Route 129 in Hamilton Township to north of South Warren Street in Trenton.

Port Street truck restrictions remain in effect

Longer-term truck restrictions remain in effect on Port Street in Newark between Brewster Road and Marlin Street.

Oversize vehicles face routing restrictions in the area, including required alternate ramps and detours depending on direction of travel.

Commercial drivers can check the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s 511 traveler information service for changing road conditions, construction and major incidents.

Commuters can also follow Shore News Network coverage of New Jersey, traffic, transportation, local news and breaking news.