Road rage scare on Belair Road ends with 3 arrests and 2 loaded guns

Police say a bottle was thrown before two handguns were flashed

Baltimore, MD — A frightening roadside confrontation on Belair Road ended with three young men under arrest after a woman told police two men threw a soda bottle at her vehicle and then displayed handguns.

The incident happened around 11:46 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the 6700 block of Belair Road.

Woman reports guns flashed from Lexus

The 41-year-old woman told Baltimore police that two unidentified men riding in a silver Lexus threw a plastic soda bottle at her vehicle.

She said the men then brandished two handguns.

Police circulated a description of the Lexus and the people inside, beginning a search for the vehicle.

Detectives find Lexus the next day

The silver Lexus was located the following evening in the unit block of Maple Avenue.

Officers stopped the vehicle around 6:33 p.m. on Sept. 20 and arrested all three occupants after a brief investigation.

Police said two loaded handguns were recovered.

Two of the men arrested were 19 years old, while the third was 20. All three were taken to Central Booking and charged with multiple handgun violations.

The charges are accusations, and all three are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information can contact the Baltimore Police Department at 410-396-2444 or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

More Baltimore crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Baltimore and Crime pages.

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